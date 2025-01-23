Super Group expects interim profit to slip
The company warned that headline earnings per share could fall by nearly 30% year on year
23 January 2025 - 14:04
Super Group expects to report a significant dip in profit for the six months to end-December as supply-chain bottlenecks and a decline in coal exports hurt the company’s bottom line.
The transport and logistics provider on Thursday cited challenges at its UK dealerships and African supply-chain business as key drivers behind the poor results, forecasting a drop in revenue between 2.3% and 12.5% year on year, while asheadline earnings per share (HEPS) are expected to plunge by between 20%-30% year on year. ..
