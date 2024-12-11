Companies / Trade & Industry

Stellantis-backed ACC to expand French gigafactory

Battery maker to increase output despite sluggish European electric vehicle market

11 December 2024 - 17:25
by Gilles Guillaume
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A screen displays the company logo for Stellantis N.V. on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York City, US. File photo: BRENDAN McDERMID/REUTERS
A screen displays the company logo for Stellantis N.V. on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York City, US. File photo: BRENDAN McDERMID/REUTERS

Paris — Automotive Cells Company (ACC) is set to sign a new loan to finance the second production block of its gigafactory in northern France, a company spokesperson said, as the battery maker ramps up output despite Europe’s sluggish electric vehicle market.

The loan, guaranteed by ACC's two main shareholders, carmakers Stellantis and Mercedes-Benz Group, is worth about €1bn, two sources familiar with the matter said, confirming a report by newspaper Les Echos.

Stellantis and Mercedes didn’t respond to requests for comment, and smaller shareholder TotalEnergies declined to comment.

The factory already operates one production block, with a maximum capacity of 15GWh. The second block of 13GWh is under construction.

The ramp-up of ACC’s France factory comes despite slow growth of the EV market, which led European peer Northvolt to file for bankruptcy last month and raised questions about other battery plants being built in Europe.

ACC said on Tuesday it planned to continue the expansion up of its plant in France making NMC batteries after an announcement by Stellantis that it will build a factory in Spain with China’s CATL to make batteries using competing LFP technology.

NMC, which has a higher density but is more expensive, is suitable for larger, more high-end electric vehicles. LFP, less dense but cheaper, is used in smaller cars. Both are variants of lithium-ion.

ACC suspended plans for two other gigafactory projects in Germany and Italy to reconsider the battery technology it will use and will outline plans for the plants in the first half of 2025.

The construction of a third production block in France, which would bring the total capacity of the site to 40GWh, hasn’t been decided yet, the spokesperson said.

Reuters

Stellantis and China’s CATL unveil huge $4bn Spanish EV battery factory

The plant is part of Europe’s €5bn plan to attract electric vehicle and battery production using pandemic relief funds
Companies
23 hours ago

Nissan boss Uchida in race to save carmaker and his job

The CEO of the Japanese carmaker is under pressure to deliver a turnaround, sources say
Companies
6 days ago

Next few months are critical for Nissan’s survival

Nissan boss Makoto Uchida races to save the struggling carmaker — and his job
Companies
6 days ago

Why GM could suffer under Trump policies to ‘save’ Detroit auto industry

General Motors could be Motor City’s biggest potential loser if expected automotive-policy shifts are applied
Companies
1 week ago

Ford to cut 4,000 jobs mostly in Germany and UK

US motor giant blames competition from China and challenges in shift to EVs
Companies
2 weeks ago

Stellantis to cut 400 jobs at Detroit parts facility

CEO Carlos Tavares plans to reverse sliding sales and profits in the US
Companies
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Top investor says Cape Town has winning ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Famous Brands surges 44% in six months as store ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Renergen raises alarm over mineral rights in Sola ...
Companies
4.
Standard Bank warns of financial strain after ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Wesizwe Platinum’s finances exposed after ...
Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.