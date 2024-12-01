Holcim to sell Lafarge Africa stake to Huaxin Cement in $1bn deal
Swiss cement maker’s Nigeria business exit aligns with strategy to streamline portfolio
01 December 2024 - 19:19
Swiss cement maker Holcim will exit its Nigerian business through the sale of its almost 84% stake in Lafarge Africa to China’s Huaxin Cement in a $1bn deal, it said on Sunday.
The deal aligns with Holcim’s strategy to streamline its portfolio and focus on high-growth regions, including the coming spin-off of its North American business, which remains on track for a US listing in the first half of 2025...
