Grindrod lifts suspension on its Maputo, Matola operations
The group will continue to monitor the situation in Mozambique where protests have broken out over the outcome of the recent polls
08 November 2024 - 16:46
Ports, terminals and logistics operator Grindrod on Friday lifted its suspension on its port and terminal operations in Maputo and Matola.
The group suspended operations on Thursday after post-election protests in Mozambique continued...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.