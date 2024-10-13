Companies / Trade & Industry

WATCH: Key takeaways from the second AfCTA business forum

Business Day TV spoke to group head of trade, business & commercial banking at Standard Bank, Philip Myburgh

13 October 2024 - 14:52
Wamkele Mene, secretary-general of the African Continental Free Trade Area. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Wamkele Mene, secretary-general of the African Continental Free Trade Area. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

The second edition of the African Continental Free Trade Area business forum brought together policymakers, industry leaders, and entrepreneurs from across the continent to help drive Africa’s trade future. Business Day TV spoke to Philip Myburgh, group head of trade, business & commercial banking at Standard Bank about the key takeaways from the event.

