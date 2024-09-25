NEWS ANALYSIS: Grindrod thrives as SA’s infrastructure crumbles
Company’s valuation has surged 237% in the past five years
25 September 2024 - 05:00
While SA’s logistics and transport systems continue to buckle under the weight of inefficiencies and infrastructure decay, leading ports and logistics provider Grindrod is thriving.
Over the past five years, its valuation has soared by more than 230%, a striking contrast to the dire state of much of the country’s transport network...
