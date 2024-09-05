Africa’s port infrastructure is in for a boost. Logistics group DP World plans to invest more than R55bn on new port infrastructure in Africa over the next three to five years. Business Day TV spoke to Mohammed Akoojee, CEO & MD of DP World Sub-Saharan Africa, for more details on that plan.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: DP World plans R55bn African port investment
Business Day TV speaks to CEO & MD of DP World Sub-Saharan Africa, Mohammed Akoojee
Africa’s port infrastructure is in for a boost. Logistics group DP World plans to invest more than R55bn on new port infrastructure in Africa over the next three to five years. Business Day TV spoke to Mohammed Akoojee, CEO & MD of DP World Sub-Saharan Africa, for more details on that plan.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.