WATCH: DP World plans R55bn African port investment

Business Day TV speaks to CEO & MD of DP World Sub-Saharan Africa, Mohammed Akoojee

05 September 2024 - 20:47
Picture: FANCYCRAVE1/PIXABAY
Africa’s port infrastructure is in for a boost. Logistics group DP World plans to invest more than R55bn on new port infrastructure in Africa over the next three to five years. Business Day TV spoke to Mohammed Akoojee, CEO & MD of DP World Sub-Saharan Africa, for more details on that plan.

