Adani suspends work on petrochemical project amid investor scrutiny

19 March 2023 - 16:57 Jahnavi Nidumolu
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Bengaluru — Adani Group has suspended work on a 349-billion rupee petrochemical project at Mundra in India’s western Gujarat state as it focuses on consolidating operations and addressing investor concerns after the Hindenburg short-seller report, according to the Press Trust of India.

The report was carried in the Economic Times on Sunday.

The group has asked vendors and suppliers to “suspend all activities of the scope of work and performance of all obligations” for Mundra Petrochem’s Green PVC project “till further notice”, the newspaper reported, citing mails seen by PTI.

Adani Group did not immediately respond to a request for a comment.

On January 24, Hindenburg Research alleged stock manipulation and improper use of tax havens, and flagged concerns over debt levels at the company, which Adani has denied.

India’s top court has since asked the Securities and Exchange Board of India to investigate Adani Group for any lapses related to public shareholding norms or regulatory disclosures.

Reuters

Tata Power, Reliance among bidders for solar panel incentives in India

The financial assistance is part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s plan to turn the nation into a manufacturing powerhouse
News
2 weeks ago

Adani green investors wake up to web full of red flags

More than 500 funds registered in the EU as ‘promoting’ ESG goals hold Adani stocks
Companies
3 weeks ago

Adani scraps $850m coal plant purchase in India

The move comes after a short seller report wiped more than $100bn off the group’s value
News
1 month ago

Adani crisis is unlikely to spill over to other Indian conglomerates

Economists say India’s top businesses score well on governance analysis
News
1 month ago

ANDY MUKHERJEE: It is securities board’s job to restore trust in Indian market

Stripping off the layers of shell companies and gleaning hard evidence on people behind them is tough for regulators
Opinion
1 month ago
