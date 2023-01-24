S&P Global’s flash composite PMI climbed to 50.2 in January from 49.3 in December, the first time it has been above the 50 mark since June
The ANC sides with Russia’s Vladimir Putin as part of the price for being in Brics
While the risk of a complete collapse of the national grid is small, the consequences would be so dire that businesses must be prepared, industry officials say
President is under pressure to reshuffle wild card Gwede Mantashe
Jordaan punts solar and says anyone considering stepping into Andre de Ruyter’s shoes as the next CEO of Eskom would have to be ‘crazy’
A narrowing of the interest-rate spread and a decrease in SA’s export commodity price index denominated in dollars affected the economy badly
Second investigation launched into potential high governmental impropriety in a single day
Red Devils have been criticised by fans for the lack of silverware since in 2017
Fancy driving tech and smooth operation are the highlights, and there's a new i7 electric version
Logistics specialist Grindrod has reported record volumes handled in 2022 at the Maputo port, attributing the 20% growth to rehabilitated berths and the implementation of 24-hour operations at the Lebombo border crossing from SA to Mozambique.
The port — which handles a variety of cargoes including minerals, grains, sugar, vehicles, bulk liquid containers, and general cargo — is a gateway to the sub-Saharan region and the closest to Gauteng as well as the Limpopo and Mpumalanga mining regions...
Grindrod reports record volumes at Maputo port
Total cargo volume handled in 2022 rises 20% from a year earlier after port upgrades and implementation of 24-hour operations at Lebombo border crossing
