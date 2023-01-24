Companies / Trade & Industry

Grindrod reports record volumes at Maputo port

Total cargo volume handled in 2022 rises 20% from a year earlier after port upgrades and implementation of 24-hour operations at Lebombo border crossing

BL Premium
24 January 2023 - 14:22 Michelle Gumede

Logistics specialist Grindrod has reported record volumes handled in 2022 at the Maputo port, attributing the 20% growth to rehabilitated berths and the implementation of 24-hour operations at the Lebombo border crossing from SA to Mozambique.

The port — which handles a variety of cargoes including minerals, grains, sugar, vehicles, bulk liquid containers, and general cargo — is a gateway to the sub-Saharan region and the closest to Gauteng as well as the Limpopo and Mpumalanga mining regions...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.