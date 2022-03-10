Rappa Resources a cut above the rest

Founded in 1988, Rappa Resources is a leading player in SA’s gold industry, with trading partners in several countries across Europe and the United Arab Emirates.

Specialising in gold processing, refining and secondary gold trading, Rappa Resources has a 34-year track record of excellence in the processing of gold mine by-products and trading in secondary gold doré bars in SA.

The company uses state-of-the-art laboratory facilities approved by the SA National Accreditation System and cutting-edge treatment processes. These enable it to extract maximum value from materials such as activated carbon, contaminated carbon, gold-bearing carbon sludge, rubber mill liners, steel mill liners and woodchips.

All these materials are purchased from reputable suppliers such as Harmony Gold, Gold Fields, AngloGold and Sibanye Gold. Rappa also purchases semi-pure doré bars from various scrap metal dealers, which are refined into quality gold bullion for international trade.

Rappa Resources CEO Gary Bickerton is an accountant with 32 years experience, including 14 years in the precious metals industry. He says gold is in high demand globally, given its wide range of applications in electronics, computers, jewellery, dentistry, aerospace and award ceremonies, as well as a trusted storer of value in financial markets.

“Gold remains SA’s single largest export item, with enormous significance to the country’s economic growth, currency strength, job creation and socioeconomic development,” he says.

“Within this space, gold and metals extraction remains a highly specialised field. Rappa Resources’ operations are vital to SA’s gold industry, bearing the responsibility for recycling precious metal-bearing materials and reducing overall waste in the gold mining industry, while ensuring the local economy receives full benefits in exchange for its mineral resources.”

Rappa Resources’ solid international reputation has been key to its success, carefully built over the years through experienced leadership, sound ethical values and good corporate governance, says Bickerton.

Depth of expertise

Rappa Resources, previously known as Waste Product Utilisation, is owned by Rappa Holdings, a majority shareholder with 73.99% shares. Rappa Holdings is an investment holding company that is also the sole shareholder of Knightsbridge Cobalt Corporation and 8 Mile Investments.

The remaining 26.01% shareholding in Rappa Resources lies with the Rappa Resources Empowerment Fund, a broad-based socioeconomic empowerment (BBSEE) trust created for the benefit of Rappa Resources employees.

The company is guided by a group of professional and experienced directors who are well-versed in leading large corporate businesses and managing the intricacies of the international precious metals trade. In addition to Bickerton, these directors include: