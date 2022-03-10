Rappa Resources a cut above the rest
Gold refinery’s international reputation is built on experienced leadership, sounds ethical values and good corporate governance
Founded in 1988, Rappa Resources is a leading player in SA’s gold industry, with trading partners in several countries across Europe and the United Arab Emirates.
Specialising in gold processing, refining and secondary gold trading, Rappa Resources has a 34-year track record of excellence in the processing of gold mine by-products and trading in secondary gold doré bars in SA.
The company uses state-of-the-art laboratory facilities approved by the SA National Accreditation System and cutting-edge treatment processes. These enable it to extract maximum value from materials such as activated carbon, contaminated carbon, gold-bearing carbon sludge, rubber mill liners, steel mill liners and woodchips.
All these materials are purchased from reputable suppliers such as Harmony Gold, Gold Fields, AngloGold and Sibanye Gold. Rappa also purchases semi-pure doré bars from various scrap metal dealers, which are refined into quality gold bullion for international trade.
Rappa Resources CEO Gary Bickerton is an accountant with 32 years experience, including 14 years in the precious metals industry. He says gold is in high demand globally, given its wide range of applications in electronics, computers, jewellery, dentistry, aerospace and award ceremonies, as well as a trusted storer of value in financial markets.
“Gold remains SA’s single largest export item, with enormous significance to the country’s economic growth, currency strength, job creation and socioeconomic development,” he says.
“Within this space, gold and metals extraction remains a highly specialised field. Rappa Resources’ operations are vital to SA’s gold industry, bearing the responsibility for recycling precious metal-bearing materials and reducing overall waste in the gold mining industry, while ensuring the local economy receives full benefits in exchange for its mineral resources.”
Rappa Resources’ solid international reputation has been key to its success, carefully built over the years through experienced leadership, sound ethical values and good corporate governance, says Bickerton.
Depth of expertise
Rappa Resources, previously known as Waste Product Utilisation, is owned by Rappa Holdings, a majority shareholder with 73.99% shares. Rappa Holdings is an investment holding company that is also the sole shareholder of Knightsbridge Cobalt Corporation and 8 Mile Investments.
The remaining 26.01% shareholding in Rappa Resources lies with the Rappa Resources Empowerment Fund, a broad-based socioeconomic empowerment (BBSEE) trust created for the benefit of Rappa Resources employees.
The company is guided by a group of professional and experienced directors who are well-versed in leading large corporate businesses and managing the intricacies of the international precious metals trade. In addition to Bickerton, these directors include:
- Suzanne Geel, the CFO, who has 16 years of experience as a chartered accountant;
- Pieter Conradie, precious metals procurement officer, a commodities expert with more than a decade’s experience in the field; and
- Bheki Khumalo, independent non-executive director, who’s an admitted attorney with more than 20 years of experience in various metal and mining industries.
Bickerton says the company’s depth of expertise has enabled it to advance from strength to strength, despite the various challenges of the pandemic. The directors and their teams managed to grow the business’s annual turnover by 133% in three years.
“By leveraging the leadership’s knowledge of business and strategy, Rappa has built an extensive network of global clients, ranging from precious metal refineries to government-owned mining businesses. The company also enjoys close relationships in the trading of base metals, precious metal concentrates and gold bearing by-products.”
Responsible gold policies and practices
Bickerton says the gold industry is particularly vulnerable to criminal activity, which includes money laundering, terrorist financing, human rights abuse and illegal gold mining. It remains one of SA’s most heavily regulated sectors.
To safeguard its reputation, Rappa invests significant sums annually to prevent criminality in its operations and to ensure complete compliance with all relevant financial laws and regulations.
Notably, Rappa implemented a voluntary responsible sourcing programme in 2013 in line with its ethical and governance principles.
This programme follows the five-step due diligence framework set out in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development guidelines. The programme requires refiners on the “good delivery list” to demonstrate their efforts in combating money laundering, terrorist financing, human rights abuse, and to respect the global environment.
Only refiners whose precious metals bars have been accredited by the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) and have met the LBMA’s exacting standards for trading on the global over-the-counter market, may appear on Rappa’s good delivery list.
Rappa’s pride is in maintaining the highest ethical standards and closely complying with all applicable laws and regulations
In alignment with international standards, an independent audit firm conducts reasonable assurance reviews on the company’s compliance in accordance with LBMA's Responsible Gold Guidance (RGG) to protect the integrity of gold supply chains.
Rappa Resources has always received unqualified reasonable assurance reports.
In addition, all responsible Rappa gold committee employees undergo annual internal training to identify and report suspicious activities. The company conducts its “know your customer” due diligence with all suppliers by requesting their licences to trade in precious metals, tax clearance certificates and meticulous record-keeping.
Rappa complies with all the requirements of the Precious Metals Act 37 of 2005, also known as the PMA, as do its suppliers. By ensuring that all suppliers are fully licensed and certified as authorised dealers under the PMA, Rappa continuously strives to ensure its gold is reliable and legal.
Rappa Resources also offers various whistle-blowing mechanisms, such as sealed boxes, on its premises for staff to anonymously report any concerns.
This includes a dedicated email address which automatically forwards messages to the company’s compliance officer for further investigation.
“Rappa Resources is fully committed to performing robust checks on customers and suppliers to ensure they’re not involved in any human rights violations or criminal activities.
“Rappa’s pride is in maintaining the highest ethical standards and closely complying with all applicable laws and regulations. That is how the organisation has built a reputable international standing and track record over the past three and a half decades,” says Bickerton.
This article was paid for by Rappa Resources.