WATCH: Is the worst over for the automotive sector?

Motus CEO Osman Arbee talks to Business Day TV about the group’s growth plans as the sector recovers from the effect of Covid-19

04 May 2021 - 09:11 Business Day TV
Cars are shown being assembled at an automotive factory. Picture: 123RF/ VADIMALEKCANDR
Covid-19 lockdown measures weighed heavily on vehicle sales in 2020 but the industry seems to be recovering as consumers gain confidence in SA’s economic recovery.

This is welcome news for automotive players like Motus who are looking to grow their operations.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Motus group CEO Osman Arbee to discuss the group’s strategy and how it fits in with the current operating environment.

Motus CEO Osman Arbee talks to Business Day TV about the group’s growth plans as the sector recovers from the effect of Covid-19

Or listen to the full audio:

