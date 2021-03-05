Business Day Spotlight
PODCAST | Trade surplus in the spotlight
Mudiwa Gavaza talks to FNB’s head of trade and structured trade and commodity finance, Bobby Madhav
In this edition of Business Day Spotlight, host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Bobby Madhav, FNB’s head of trade and structured trade and commodity finance, to discuss the issues.
Following the recent budget speech by finance minister Tito Mboweni, Business Day Spotlight is taking a look at the balance of SA’s trade, based on the SA Revenue Service’s trade statistics for January 2021.
The Balance of trade refers to the relationship between a country’s exports versus its imports. A surplus is where a country has received more money from exports than has left through imports. The opposite scenario would result in a deficit.
Madhav notes that having had a record trade surplus during most of 2020, SA’s surplus narrowed in January to R11.8bn, compared to a market expectation of R15.2bn.
The discussion focuses on what international trade is, current trade statistics, the role of a bank when businesses import and export goods, sectors that engage in significant international trade and an outlook of how the economic recovery will affect the trade balance.
