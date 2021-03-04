News Leader
WATCH: Why Murray & Roberts believes a turnaround is on the cards
Murray &Roberts CEO Henry Laas spoke to Business Day TV about the group's interim results
04 March 2021 - 08:02
Murray & Roberts has slipped into the red. The specialist engineering group has reported an interim loss of R167m, but the company believes a turnaround is on the cards, due to its order book.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Henry Laas.
