WATCH: Why Murray & Roberts believes a turnaround is on the cards

Murray &Roberts CEO Henry Laas spoke to Business Day TV about the group's interim results

04 March 2021 - 08:02 Business Day TV
Murray & Roberts CEO Henry Laas. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Murray & Roberts CEO Henry Laas. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

Murray & Roberts has slipped into the red. The specialist engineering group​​ has reported an interim loss of R167m, but the company believes a turnaround is on the cards, due to its order book.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Henry Laas.

M&R hopes record order book brings profitability

The group has clinched large power and hydro-electric projects in Australia
Companies
13 hours ago

WBHO: Well set for an infrastructure boom

WBHO is a business with a highly competent and experienced management team, but it trades in a sector with low margins and therefore there is no room ...
Companies
1 week ago

Murray & Roberts eyes return to profit after winning A$400m gas contract

The group expects to return to profitability in its 2021 year, as it starts seeing the financial benefits of recently awarded contracts
Companies
1 month ago

