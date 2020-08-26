Companies / Trade & Industry

WATCH: Why Master Drilling expects a bumpy second half

talks to Business Day TV about the group’s plans for the coming months

26 August 2020 - 10:04 Business Day TV
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Master Drilling expects trading conditions to be challenging in the second half.

Business Day TV spoke to Master Drilling CFO Andre van Deventer for his take on how the group plans to navigate the challenges that lie ahead.

