News Leader
WATCH: Why Master Drilling expects a bumpy second half
talks to Business Day TV about the group’s plans for the coming months
26 August 2020 - 10:04
Master Drilling expects trading conditions to be challenging in the second half.
Business Day TV spoke to Master Drilling CFO Andre van Deventer for his take on how the group plans to navigate the challenges that lie ahead.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.