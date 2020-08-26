Companies / Trade & Industry

News Leader

WATCH: How Covid-19 weighed on Imperial

Imperial CEO Mohammed Akoojee talks to Business Day TV about the company’s full-year performance

26 August 2020 - 09:41 Business Day TV
Imperial CEO Mohammed Akoojee. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Imperial CEO Mohammed Akoojee. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Covid-19 has weighed on Imperial's full-year performance, costing the group about R4bn in revenue and R1bn in operating profit.

Business Day TV spoke to Imperial CEO Mohammed Akoojee about the group’s results.

