WATCH: How Covid-19 weighed on Imperial
Imperial CEO Mohammed Akoojee talks to Business Day TV about the company’s full-year performance
26 August 2020 - 09:41
Covid-19 has weighed on Imperial's full-year performance, costing the group about R4bn in revenue and R1bn in operating profit.
Business Day TV spoke to Imperial CEO Mohammed Akoojee about the group’s results.
