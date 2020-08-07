News Leader
WATCH: Why the alcohol industry has canned investments
SAB vice-president for finance Andrew Murray talks to Business Day TV about the cancellation of a R2.5bn investment
07 August 2020 - 07:37
The alcohol industry has decided that it will not fight the booze ban in court just yet, but the decision to boycott investments due to the prohibition makes their position clear.
Business Day TV spoke to SAB vice-president for finance Andrew Murray about the group’s decision to cancel a R2.5bn investment.
