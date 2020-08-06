News Leader
WATCH: What weighed on Mpact’s balance sheet
Mpact CEO Bruce Strong talks to Business Day TV about the company’s interim results
06 August 2020 - 08:31
Mpact has reported an 84.2% plunge in half-year underlying earnings per share amid electricity disruptions and Covid-19 restrictions, but the group is optimistic that demand for some of its products will pick up in coming months.
Business Day TV discussed the numbers with CEO Bruce Strong.
