WATCH: What weighed on Mpact’s balance sheet

Mpact CEO Bruce Strong talks to Business Day TV about the company’s interim results

06 August 2020 - 08:31 Business Day TV
Mpact CEO Bruce Strong. Picture: SUPPLIED

Mpact has reported an 84.2% plunge in half-year underlying earnings per share amid electricity disruptions and Covid-19 restrictions, but the group is optimistic that demand for some of its products will pick up in coming months.

Business Day TV discussed the numbers with CEO Bruce Strong.

