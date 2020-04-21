Companies / Trade & Industry

News Leader

WATCH: How Covid-19 is affecting the construction sector

Optimum Investment Group economic adviser Roelof Botha talks to Business Day TV about what lies ahead for the sector

21 April 2020 - 10:23 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/Andrei Nekrassov
Picture: 123RF/Andrei Nekrassov

A sluggish economy, a decline in government spending and the late payment of contractors by the state are just some of the factors that have been weighing on the local construction sector, and now the lockdown has forced many businesses to shut down temporarily.

Optimum Investment Group economic adviser Roelof Botha talked to Business Day TV about what lies ahead for the sector. 

Or listen to the full audio:

