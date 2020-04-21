News Leader
WATCH: How Covid-19 is affecting the construction sector
Optimum Investment Group economic adviser Roelof Botha talks to Business Day TV about what lies ahead for the sector
21 April 2020 - 10:23
A sluggish economy, a decline in government spending and the late payment of contractors by the state are just some of the factors that have been weighing on the local construction sector, and now the lockdown has forced many businesses to shut down temporarily.
Optimum Investment Group economic adviser Roelof Botha talked to Business Day TV about what lies ahead for the sector.
Or listen to the full audio: