Dube TradePort’s TradeZone 2 is now open for applications
Dube TradeZone 2 will create an industrial space for the development of an additional 23 sites
Dube TradePort Special Economic Zone offers the business community globally integrated logistics and manufacturing infrastructure in a highly competitive “greenfield” business operating environment covering more than 3,800ha (38m² ), just 30km north of Durban.
The precinct, comprising a 50-year, master-planned air freight and passenger hub, consists of four business zones and a telecommunications platform:
- Dube TradeZone is an industrial area for electronics, pharmaceutical and aerospace manufacturing;
- Dube Cargo Terminal is a state-of-the-art air cargo handling facility;
- Dube AgriZone is an advanced agricultural precinct;
- Dube City is a business and hospitality precinct; and
- Dube iConnect is a cutting-edge telecommunications platform and premier cloud service provider.
Dube TradeZone 1, an advanced export environment comprising premium, fully serviced industrial real estate 26ha in extent, is fully leased and tenanted by business enterprises focusing on air-related logistics, distribution and light manufacturing.
Positioned within this zone is Dube TradeHouse, a dedicated facility in which freight forwarders and shippers are located and which offers integrated warehousing and office space, together with airside access via an overhead conveyor air bridge to the adjacent, state-of-the-art Dube Cargo Terminal.
The demand for industrial space here has triggered phase two development.
Dube TradeZone 2: now open for applications
To meet demand for business real estate immediately adjacent to King Shaka International Airport, Dube TradePort Corporation, a public entity of the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government and tasked with the development of the precinct, is set to expand its trade zone operations.
It is poised to bring on-stream Dube TradeZone 2, creating an additional 43ha of industrial space for the development of 23 more sites. These fully serviced, levelled sites range in size from 3,000m² to 57,000m² with utilities provided to boundary lines.
Dube TradeZone 2 will develop a pharmaceutical cluster, revolving around production and distribution, as well as the supply of common utilities and services for key industries. It will also enable the planned expansion of a number of phase one-based enterprises.
The new industrial complex is garnering an encouraging level of interest from the investor community and Dube TradePort Corporation is confident about converting interest from the investor community into actual investments.
It is particularly looking to attract investors from the pharmaceutical and medical environment, players from electronics manufacturing and assembly, aerospace and aviation-linked manufacturing, automotive, clothing and textiles, logistics and high-value manufacturing environments.
With an efficient infrastructure, Dube TradePort Special Economic Zone provides seamless support services and a range of available incentives to give businesses a competitive edge.
Strategically positioned at the intersection of local and global intermodal transport routes, the precinct is seamlessly integrated with intermodal road, rail and port infrastructure. This will provide manufacturers and exporters located within Dube TradeZone 2 with exceptional supply chain efficiencies and market access, coupled with the advantages of business agility and speed to market.
Dube TradeZone 2 is positioned to enable businesses to profit from their investment and in turn grow global competitiveness.
For more information about Dube TradeZone 2, e-mail invest@dubetradeport.co.za
This article was paid for by Dube TradePort.