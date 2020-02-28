Dube TradePort’s TradeZone 2 is now open for applications

Dube TradePort Special Economic Zone offers the business community globally integrated logistics and manufacturing infrastructure in a highly competitive “greenfield” business operating environment covering more than 3,800ha (38m² ), just 30km north of Durban.

The precinct, comprising a 50-year, master-planned air freight and passenger hub, consists of four business zones and a telecommunications platform:

Dube TradeZone is an industrial area for electronics, pharmaceutical and aerospace manufacturing;

Dube Cargo Terminal is a state-of-the-art air cargo handling facility;

Dube AgriZone is an advanced agricultural precinct;

Dube City is a business and hospitality precinct; and

Dube iConnect is a cutting-edge telecommunications platform and premier cloud service provider.

Dube TradeZone 1, an advanced export environment comprising premium, fully serviced industrial real estate 26ha in extent, is fully leased and tenanted by business enterprises focusing on air-related logistics, distribution and light manufacturing.

Positioned within this zone is Dube TradeHouse, a dedicated facility in which freight forwarders and shippers are located and which offers integrated warehousing and office space, together with airside access via an overhead conveyor air bridge to the adjacent, state-of-the-art Dube Cargo Terminal.