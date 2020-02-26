Companies / Trade & Industry

News Leader

WATCH: How Imperial grew operating profits by 9%

Imperial CEO Mohammed Akoojee talks to Business Day TV about the company’s performance

26 February 2020 - 09:56 Business Day TV
One of the MAN trucks with its branded Imperial Cargo trailer. Picture: SUPPLIED
One of the MAN trucks with its branded Imperial Cargo trailer. Picture: SUPPLIED

Imperial says its faced difficult trading conditions across its operating regions in the six months to end-December, and these conditions are not likely to improve in the short term.

Despite this, the group has managed to grow its headline earnings per share (HEPS) by 10% while continuing operating profit grew 9%.

CEO, Mohammed Akoojee joined Business Day TV for his take on the numbers.

