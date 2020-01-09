Companies / Trade & Industry

News Leader

WATCH: Why Absa PMI slipped in December

Absa economist Miyelani Maluleke talks to Business Day TV about the data and what it means for the sector

09 January 2020 - 10:03 Business Day TV
Slower production in the vehicle sector is related to difficulties adjusting to a new pollution standard. Picture: 123RF/HAMIK
Slower production in the vehicle sector is related to difficulties adjusting to a new pollution standard. Picture: 123RF/HAMIK

Load-shedding has dimmed the hope of a recovery in the manufacturing sector.

The Absa purchasing managers index (PMI) figure edged lower in December, falling to 47.1 index points from 47.7 previously. The index remained below the neutral 50-point mark for most of 2019.

Absa economist Miyelani Maluleke joined Business Day TV to talk about the data and what it means for the sector.

Manufacturing points to a gloomy 2020 for SA’s struggling economy

Meanwhile, business activity levels fell to their lowest since 2017, mainly due to power cuts
Economy
1 day ago

Power cuts hurt business activity over December

The IHS Markit SA purchasing managers’ index  for December recorded the sharpest rate of decline since October 2018
Economy
2 days ago

Manufacturing production falls for the fifth month in October

Manufacturing declines in October make for the longest series of consecutive contraction since the global recession, according to Stats SA
Economy
4 weeks ago

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Economy braces for more bad news

Fears of another quarterly contraction in GDP are doing the rounds among economists
Economy
1 month ago

Manufacturing sentiment improved in October

The Absa PMI remains in subdued territory, however, weighed down by worry about global growth and electricity shortages locally
Economy
2 months ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.