WATCH: Why Absa PMI slipped in December

Load-shedding has dimmed the hope of a recovery in the manufacturing sector.

The Absa purchasing managers index (PMI) figure edged lower in December, falling to 47.1 index points from 47.7 previously. The index remained below the neutral 50-point mark for most of 2019.

Absa economist Miyelani Maluleke joined Business Day TV to talk about the data and what it means for the sector.