WATCH: How Barloworld plans to deal with tough conditions

Barloworld CEO Dominic Sewela talks to Business Day TV about the group’s full-year results

19 November 2019 - 11:49 Business Day TV
Picture: BARLOWORLD EQUIPMENT
Picture: BARLOWORLD EQUIPMENT

Barloworld released its annual results on Monday and reported that revenue and operating profit have been hit by a triple whammy.

The group’s loss-making logistics business has been closed, logistics revenue has fallen nearly 13% and the automotive division’s revenue is also down, but it has managed to lift operating profit by 2.3%.

Business Day TV caught up with the company’s CEO, Dominic Sewela, to talk about the group’s performance.

Or listen to the full audio:

