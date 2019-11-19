News Leader
WATCH: How Barloworld plans to deal with tough conditions
Barloworld CEO Dominic Sewela talks to Business Day TV about the group’s full-year results
19 November 2019 - 11:49
Barloworld released its annual results on Monday and reported that revenue and operating profit have been hit by a triple whammy.
The group’s loss-making logistics business has been closed, logistics revenue has fallen nearly 13% and the automotive division’s revenue is also down, but it has managed to lift operating profit by 2.3%.
Business Day TV caught up with the company’s CEO, Dominic Sewela, to talk about the group’s performance.
Or listen to the full audio: