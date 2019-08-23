News Leader
WATCH: How Italtile made shareholders smile
Italtile CEO Jan Potgieter talks to Business Day TV about the group’s full-year results
23 August 2019 - 08:39
Italtile has weathered a tough retail environment and delivered another consecutive year of growth.
Trading profit was 18% higher, which boosted net cash on its books, and the group declared an additional dividend of 50c per share.
CEO Jan Potgieter joined Business Day TV to discuss the group’s full-year results.
