WATCH: How Italtile made shareholders smile

Italtile CEO Jan Potgieter talks to Business Day TV about the group’s full-year results

23 August 2019 - 08:39 Business Day TV
Italtile tile display. Picture: SUPPLIED

Italtile has weathered a tough retail environment and delivered another consecutive year of growth.

Trading profit was 18% higher, which boosted net cash on its books, and the group declared an additional dividend of 50c per share.

CEO Jan Potgieter joined Business Day TV to discuss the group’s full-year results.

Italtile CEO Jan Potgieter talks to Business Day TV about the group’s full-year results

