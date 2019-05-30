Companies / Trade & Industry

News Leader

WATCH: Stefanutti Stocks mulls share issue after cash balance falls

Stefanutti Stocks CEO Willie Meyburgh talks to Business Day TV about the challenges facing the SA construction sector

30 May 2019 - 17:48 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF STOCK PHOTO
Picture: 123RF STOCK PHOTO

SA's construction industry has been hobbled in recent years by a lack of infrastructure spending, tepid economic growth and slow payments by the private and public sectors, Stefanutti Stocks' annual results lay this picture bare.

For the full year, it's reported a net loss of R111m and to date the group's current liabilities exceed current assets by R301m.

Stefanutti Stocks CEO Willie Meyburgh sat down with Business Day TV for a closer look at how the tough operating environment is impacting the group's strategy.

Stefanutti Stocks CEO Willie Meyburgh talks to Business Day TV about the challenges facing the SA construction sector.

Stefanutti warns of possible job losses

It's a tale of woe for SA's construction sector, as JSE-listed Stefanutti Stocks becomes the latest in the sector to send out out distress signals as ...
Companies
6 months ago

WATCH: Stefanutti reports 46% jump in HEPS

But the constrained economy in SA is taking its toll
Companies
6 months ago

WATCH: How tough times took their toll on Stefanutti Stocks

Stefanutti CEO Willie Meyburgh talks to Business Day TV about the company’s full-year results
Companies
1 year ago

Stefanutti Stocks slips deeper into the red as impairments weigh

The construction group’s annual loss worsens and CEO says Stocks Limited will not create much value in the future
Companies
1 year ago

WATCH: A taxing first half for Stefanutti

CEO Willie Meyburgh discusses the reasons the company's top line has not entirely filtered through to the bottom line
Companies
1 year ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.