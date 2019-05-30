WATCH: Stefanutti Stocks mulls share issue after cash balance falls

SA's construction industry has been hobbled in recent years by a lack of infrastructure spending, tepid economic growth and slow payments by the private and public sectors, Stefanutti Stocks' annual results lay this picture bare.

For the full year, it's reported a net loss of R111m and to date the group's current liabilities exceed current assets by R301m.

Stefanutti Stocks CEO Willie Meyburgh sat down with Business Day TV for a closer look at how the tough operating environment is impacting the group's strategy.