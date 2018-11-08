News Leader
WATCH: Stefanutti reports 46% jump in HEPS
But the constrained economy in SA is taking its toll
08 November 2018 - 17:43
Stefanutti Stocks has delivered a 46% jump in half-year profit, thanks largely to geographic diversification. But the constrained local environment is taking its toll as the group's order book continues to shrink, and now sits at R12.8bn rand.
Stefanutti's CEO Willie Meyburgh spoke to Business Day TV.
Stefanutti Stocks has delivered a 46% jump in half year profit, Joining Business Day TV in studio for a closer look is Stefanutti's CEO Willie Meyburgh
Please sign in or register to comment.