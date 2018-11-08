Companies / Trade & Industry

WATCH: Stefanutti reports 46% jump in HEPS

But the constrained economy in SA is taking its toll

08 November 2018 - 17:43 Business Day TV
Stefanutti Stocks CEO Willie Meyburgh says the new JSS Empowerment Mining Fund will help emerging miners while providing the group with growth opportunities. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS
Stefanutti Stocks has delivered a 46% jump in half-year profit, thanks largely to geographic diversification. But the constrained local environment is taking its toll as the group's order book continues to shrink, and now sits at R12.8bn rand.

Stefanutti's CEO Willie Meyburgh spoke to Business Day TV. 

