India’s gold imports to jump Weak rupee and faltering equity markets fuel sales

In the fourth quarter of 2018, gold imports could rise 9% from a year ago to 250 tons, said Bachhraj Bamalwa, a bullion dealer who was formerly the chair of the All India Gems and Jewellery Trade Federation.

"In the December quarter, festival demand would be robust. Investment demand is also gaining traction," he said.

Demand for gold usually strengthens at the end of the year on purchases for traditional weddings and major festivals including Diwali and Dussehra, when bullion buying is considered auspicious.

In the fourth quarter of 2017, India imported 229.6 tons of gold, according to metals consultancy GFMS. Gold investment demand may rise as falling stock markets have prompted investors to diversify their portfolios, Bamalwa said.

India’s NSE equity index has fallen 7% from a record peak in August, while local gold futures have risen 6% since the recent low hit in mid-August.

"[The] rupee is consistently falling and we don’t know how much it will fall further. It is prompting investors to hedge their risk with exposure to gold," said Daman Prakash Rathod, a director at MNC Bullion, a wholesaler in Chennai. The rupee has fallen 13% in 2018, increasing the price for dollar-denominated bullion in rupee terms even as gold has dropped 7.6% in 2018.

Investment demand for gold had dwindled since 2014 as India’s equity markets rallied on optimism that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would rejuvenate the economy.

An appreciating rupee also cut into demand at the time.

"Stocks have doubled in four years, but now investors think there is limited room for upside. So they are moving back to gold," said Ashok Jain, proprietor of Mumbai-based wholesaler Chenaji Narsinghji.

Mangesh Parekh, an apparel merchant, bought two gold coins, each weighing 10g, last week. "I have invested in stocks through mutual funds. Now since stocks are falling, I am parking a small amount in gold."

Indians usually buy gold as jewellery, but investors prefer gold bars and coins to save on jewellery-making charges.