WATCH: Nampak on upbeat manufacturing data
12 September 2018 - 09:01
Manufacturing output has outpaced analyst expectations increasing by 2.9% year on year in July as opposed to the consensus expectation for 1% growth.
The boost came from growth in the motor vehicles and parts, food and beverages, and wood and wood-related products categories. Nampak largely operates within the third category.
CEO Andre de Ruyter joined Business Day TV to discuss the current manufacturing climate and lies ahead for the packaging company.
