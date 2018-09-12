Companies / Trade & Industry

News Leader

WATCH: Nampak on upbeat manufacturing data

12 September 2018 - 09:01 Business Day TV
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Manufacturing output has outpaced analyst expectations increasing by 2.9% year on year in July as opposed to the consensus expectation for 1% growth.

The boost came from growth in the motor vehicles and parts, food and beverages, and wood and wood-related products categories.  Nampak largely operates within the third category.

CEO Andre de Ruyter joined Business Day TV to discuss the current manufacturing climate and lies ahead for the packaging company.

CEO Andre de Ruyter talks to Business Day TV about SA's manufacturing climate

Manufacturing sector shows good growth in the third quarter

Food and beverages; motor vehicles and transport; and wood and wood products all contributed to the 2.9% July increase
Economy
21 hours ago

JSE falls as Naspers loses 3% and banks shrug off stronger rand

Market focus is on local manufacturing data expected later on Tuesday
Markets
1 day ago

Rand remains firmer but fails to break through R15/$

The dollar regains safe-haven status as euro weakens below $1.16 again on escalating global trade fears
Markets
18 hours ago

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Production data will give greater insight into SA’s economic trajectory

Moody’s will host a Sub-Saharan Africa Summit on Thursday, writes Sunita Menon
Economy
2 days ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE posts broad-based losses, with focus now on economic data

Comments by US President Donald Trump on trade weighs on sentiment, with general retailers and some miners falling despite a range-bound rand
Markets
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Resilient board committee formed to tackle ...
Companies / Property
2.
Advtech details takeover bid for private ...
Companies
3.
The Great Post Office turnaround: is it working?
Companies
4.
WATCH | The KFC ad banned by the Advertising ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Marijuana puffing Elon Musk could see Tesla go up ...
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.