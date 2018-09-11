News Leader
WATCH: Bain paying back Sars's money is a sign of accountability, Dennis Davis says
Bain plans to pay back R164m to Sars
11 September 2018 - 13:31
Global consultancy firm Bain plans to pay back R164m to Sars, which it received as fees from the organisation via a controversial tender, which in essence aided the use of the institution in state capture efforts.
Judge Dennis Davis told Business Day TV that the decision by Bain to set aside the money showed that the firm was being held accountable.
Judge Dennis Davis told Business Day TV that the decision by Bain to set aside the money showed that the firm was being held accountable.
Please sign in or register to comment.