Companies / Trade & Industry

News Leader

WATCH: Bain paying back Sars's money is a sign of accountability, Dennis Davis says

Bain plans to pay back R164m to Sars

11 September 2018 - 13:31 Business Day TV
Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Picture: GALLO IMAGES

Global consultancy firm Bain plans to pay back R164m to Sars, which it received as fees from the organisation via a controversial tender, which in essence aided the use of the institution in state capture efforts.  

Judge Dennis Davis told Business Day TV that the decision by Bain to set aside the money showed that the firm was being held accountable.

Judge Dennis Davis told Business Day TV that the decision by Bain to set aside the money showed that the firm was being held accountable.

Bain & Co replaces SA head and offers to repay Sars fee

The firm's internal investigation is being conducted by international law firm Baker McKenzie
Companies
1 day ago

Vittorio Massone is still a partner at Bain — he’s just not running things in SA anymore

In a statement, Bain said Massone was focusing his time on co-operating with the commission of inquiry into governance at Sars
Companies
23 hours ago

What brought Sars to its knees?

Tom Moyane’s request that Bain present him with an ‘outside-in’ look at Sars a year before he was appointed tax commissioner stunned officials and ...
Features
5 days ago

LETTER: Show us your work, Bain

The truth is that taxpayers had to foot the Bain & Company bill
Opinion
6 days ago

EDITORIAL: Actions Bain must explain

The international consultancy firm needs to provide full disclosure on its meetings with Zuma, Moyane and Maseko
Opinion
7 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
WATCH | The KFC ad banned by the Advertising ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
AVI pays special dividend, but warns of a tough ...
Companies
3.
Marijuana puffing Elon Musk could see Tesla go up ...
Companies
4.
Nedbank CEO warns ANC’s land plan could trigger ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Mall of Africa owner Attacq declares maiden ...
Companies / Property

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.