Aton points fingers after Murray & Roberts vote on Aveng deal goes against it

Aton says the vote ‘was heavily influenced by a major conflict of interest by a large shareholder base in M&R’

19 June 2018 - 11:59 Robert Laing
Picture: ISTOCK
German investor Aton suffered a defeat against other Murray & Roberts (M&R) shareholders on Tuesday, with a motion to proceed with a merger with Aveng winning the vote.

Aveng’s share price jumped 37.5% to 22c on the news, while M&R’s share price fell 2.36% to R17.38.

Aton issued a statement following the vote saying it “believes that the outcome of the vote was heavily influenced by a major conflict of interest by a large shareholder base in M&R”.

“Those shareholders, who are at the same time Aveng bond-and shareholders, are seeking to protect their interest in Aveng,” it said.

Aton said the deal that other shareholders had voted in favour of “is a U-turn in M&R’s stated strategy, is highly value destructive, will negatively impact M&R’s financial performance and situation, and has no benefits for shareholders of M&R”.

Aton concluded by saying: “With the above in mind, and having heard the entirely unconvincing arguments presented by M&R, Aton remains unequivocally against the proposed transaction, which will destroy shareholder value and impose significant and unpredictable risk to M&R.”

The takeover regulation panel still needs to independently determine whether M&R can proceed in exploring the potential transaction with Aveng.

Tribunal ruling fails to dash M&R’s Aveng hopes

Murray & Roberts's board needs to secure 50% shareholder backing for its resolution
Companies
8 hours ago

Aton scrambles to avert M&R-Aveng deal

Competition Tribunal to decide how much of shareholder’s 44% stake can be used in vote, while Murray & Roberts has applied for restriction of 30%
Companies
5 days ago

Aton accuses Murray & Roberts of trying to ‘abuse Competition Act’

The Germany-based conglomerate says M&R’s bid to restrict its voting rights aims to frustrate the process
Companies
6 days ago

Murray & Roberts, Aton battle it out over Aveng takeover plan

The tussle between Murray & Roberts and Aton continued this week as the Competition Tribunal was dragged into the battle, the outcome of which could ...
Business
9 days ago

M&R bets on competition authorities to foil Aton’s takeover

Murray & Roberts is attempting to use the competition authorities to thwart Aton’s bid for control
Companies
11 days ago

