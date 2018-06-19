Aton points fingers after Murray & Roberts vote on Aveng deal goes against it

German investor Aton suffered a defeat against other Murray & Roberts (M&R) shareholders on Tuesday, with a motion to proceed with a merger with Aveng winning the vote.

Aveng’s share price jumped 37.5% to 22c on the news, while M&R’s share price fell 2.36% to R17.38.

Aton issued a statement following the vote saying it “believes that the outcome of the vote was heavily influenced by a major conflict of interest by a large shareholder base in M&R”.

“Those shareholders, who are at the same time Aveng bond-and shareholders, are seeking to protect their interest in Aveng,” it said.

Aton said the deal that other shareholders had voted in favour of “is a U-turn in M&R’s stated strategy, is highly value destructive, will negatively impact M&R’s financial performance and situation, and has no benefits for shareholders of M&R”.

Aton concluded by saying: “With the above in mind, and having heard the entirely unconvincing arguments presented by M&R, Aton remains unequivocally against the proposed transaction, which will destroy shareholder value and impose significant and unpredictable risk to M&R.”

The takeover regulation panel still needs to independently determine whether M&R can proceed in exploring the potential transaction with Aveng.