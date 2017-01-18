Rolls sees silver lining to cloud

London — Shares in Rolls-Royce jumped 6% on Tuesday after the British maker of engines for aircraft and ships settled a long-running bribery probe and said 2016 profit would beat expectations.

Rolls has undergone 18 months of cost-cutting and restructuring under CEO Warren East, who was brought in to stabilise the company in the middle of 2015 after a series of profit warnings.

Rolls-Royce’s settlement of bribery investigations with British, US and Brazilian authorities helps to remove a cloud that has hung over the company since 2013, even though the penalty was bigger than analysts had expected.

The company said on Monday that it would pay £671m to settle the investigations.

Shares in Rolls had jumped 6.1% to 706p by 9.51am in London, hitting their highest level for two months.

News of the bigger-than-expected settlement was "negative but benign" as the authorities had allowed Rolls to spread payments over five years, said Jefferies analyst Sandy Morris.

"This is by no means a great moment in Rolls-Royce’s history but in terms of a healing process, getting the [Serious Fraud Office matter] settled and having trading, particularly on cash flow improving, well maybe, just maybe, Rolls is on the mend," Morris said.

Rolls said on Monday that it had finished the year strongly, meaning that profit and cash flow would be ahead of expectations. It is due to report 2016 results on February 14, and the consensus forecast is for annual pretax profit to halve to £686m.

East’s self-help measures, which included making savings of up to £200m a year from 2017, plus a positive market backdrop for aircraft engines and a helpful post-Brexit slump in the pound could all have boosted profits, said Morris.