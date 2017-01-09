Poultry sector calls for more protection

The South African Poultry Association (Sapa) applied for a 37% safeguard duty on European bone-in chicken imports in 2015 and the association’s CEO, Kevin Lovell, insisted on Sunday that the 13.9% duty granted by Davies in December was "grossly inadequate", far too late and would not work. If it was not increased, the impact on the industry — which is already in the process of closing plants and retrenching workers —would be devastating, he said.

Lovell said the association would be making further representations to Itac to support its case that the domestic industry needed to be protected from European imports, which prior to the 13.9% safeguard duty came in at zero duty and at prices far below the cost of local production. A 37% duty would make the playing field more equal.

He noted that the EU supplied about 80% of all SA’s bone-in chicken imports in 2016. Of total poultry imports of about 530,000-tonnes, about 230,000-tonnes were bone-in chicken portions.

Major chicken producers such as RCL Foods (which owns Rainbow and Farmer Brown chicken producers) and Country Bird are struggling to maintain their profitability in the face of the import onslaught and have planned, or are planning, to reduce their operations. Together they plan to retrench nearly 3,000 workers, while other producers have had to shut up shop. Both producers and the Food and Allied Workers Union have called on the government to act.

The drought, which pushed up the price of chicken feed, contributed to the industry’s woes, which RCL Foods CEO Miles Dally has described as an "unprecedented crisis".