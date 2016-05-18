Proposed KwaZulu-Natal automotive supplier park moves closer to reality

THE KwaZulu-Natal provincial government has acquired 1,000ha of land in Durban on which to develop the province’s first automotive supplier park.

Economic development MEC Mike Mabuyakhulu on Wednesday said KwaZulu-Natal was home to a significant portion of the country’s automotive industry and was seeking to "derive more synergies".

The site of the proposed automotive supplier park is 18km from the country’s largest vehicle manufacturer, Toyota SA, and 35km from the King Shaka International Airport.

The land belonged to Illovo Sugar and lies along the banks of Illovo River next to the N2, on the South Coast. It was acquired through Dube Trade Port Corporation in fulfilment of the strategic objective of reserving space for future expansion to support the establishment of the Durban Aerotropolis, and its evolution into a Special Economic Zone.

"With the development of a regional automotive supplier park near the current automotive region, companies will benefit from reduced logistics costs as well as a number of increased efficiencies, with the creation of an enabling environment," Mabuyakhulu said.

The first phase of the automotive supplier park will primarily support the Toyota SA plant, which assembles about 130,000 units annually.

Over time, the supplier park will also accommodate a wider range of other original equipment manufacturers and automotive tier 1 and tier 2 suppliers.

"The government is aware that economies of scale in assembly and the depth of domestic component manufacturing are not yet optimal," Mr Mabuyakhulu said. "A relatively small number of automotive components dominates the export basket, and local content has stagnated."