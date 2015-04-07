SA and France set to revive joint economic body

SOUTH Africa and France will revive a joint economic commission in order to increase trade between the two countries.

Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies and his French counterpart, Minister of State for Foreign Trade Matthias Fekl, made the announcement during a joint press briefing on Tuesday.

The commission was originally established more than 10 years ago but fell into abeyance. Mr Davis and then Minister of State for Foreign Nicole Bricq decided to revive the commission during talks in 2013.

"The commission fell into disuse, because there was not much for us (South Africa and France) to talk about, so it was held on an irregular basis. But, now we have decided there is more to talk about," Mr Davies said.

When asked if a reason for resuscitating the joint economic commission was that France was a potential bidder for South Africa’s nuclear programme, Mr Davies replied: "No. Not necessarily so."

Mr Felk is leading a delegation that consists of representatives from 35 French companies and who will be talking to South African business people during their stay.

Currently, there are about 300 French companies are either represented or do business in South Africa.

The issue of visas was also raised on Tuesday. Mr Davies said the new South African regulations were aimed at striking a balance between facilitating the arrival of business people and security.

However, Mr Fekl said the 127% increase in South African visitors to the French island of Reunion proved that making visas easier and quicker to obtain stimulated the tourism industry.