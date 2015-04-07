SOUTH Africa and France held economic deliberations in Cape Town on Tuesday.

Following the discussions‚ Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies and his French counterpart, Matthias Fekl, signed a communiqué in Parliament.

The Joint Economic Committee‚ established in 1995‚ was revived in 2013 to promote and strengthen trade and industrial co-operation between the two countries.

Among the issues discussed between the French and South African delegations during the "intense" discussions were issues around energy and green energy‚ agribusiness‚ and transport and infrastructure.

Mr Fekl welcomed the "fruitful" engagements coming out of the discussions: "Twenty-three-thousand direct jobs have so far been created by French companies in South Africa and a further 30,000 are expected to be created in the Alstom‚ Prasa contract".

Mr Davies said: "France is our third-largest trading partner in the European Union. Our trade has pretty well recovered to the levels it was at 2008. It is a matter of regret on our side that our exports have not reached that level yet".

Total trade between the two countries climbed to R33bn last year‚ from about R23bn in 2009.

SA exports vehicles‚ machinery‚ turbo-jets and aircraft parts to France‚ while France is known for pharmaceutical and chemicals exports to SA.

RDM Newswire