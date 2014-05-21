Trout win battle with government

CLAIMS that new draft regulations are threatening the R1bn fly-fishing industry have been dismissed by Department of Environmental Affairs deputy director-general Guy Preston, as the aim is to manage an invasive species.

The department is waiting for Environmental Affairs Minister Edna Molewa to gazette regulations that would govern transportation, introduction, and catching of trout in rivers and catchments areas. These would also forbid introduction of the fish from areas where they are not already present.

The trout species was introduced about 120 years ago and supports local tourism. The trout fishing sector is unique as it operates throughout the year.

In other countries it is limited to summer.

Mr Preston conceded the regulations meant the department had lost the battle to eradicate trout and other alien species and was now trying to manage the problem by limiting their spread.

SA Fly Fishing Association chairman Cheryl Heyns said: "It seems the department has been listening to the industry. However, we wonder what will happen when the two-year period is up and if the fish sanctuaries can be changed simply at the department’s discretion."