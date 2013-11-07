Australia spurns call to act on SA canned-fruit producers

AUSTRALIAN authorities responsible for safeguard measures and anti-dumping duties have found no grounds for implementing provisional safeguard duties on South African canned-fruit producers, following a preliminary investigation.

International trade law expert Rian Geldenhuys says he remains positive about the final outcome, despite affected parties still having time to submit supplementary information before the final recommendations next month.

Mr Geldenhuys, an international trade and commercial lawyer with Trade Law Chambers who represents South African producers, said the Australian Productivity Commission found that the requirements for introducing provisional safeguard measures in terms of World Trade Organisation rules had not been met.

Australia earlier this year announced that it wanted a total ban on all canned-fruit products produced abroad — a move that would have hit South Africa’s fruit industry, which supplies 40% of the total processed fruit market in that country.

The products include canned citrus fruit, apricots, peaches, pears, mixed fruits, and canned tomatoes.

Australian producer SPC Ardmona had asked for a duty of 45%, or a quota on imports that would have had a similar effect as the 45% duty.

Mr Geldenhuys said on Wednesday that the rules for the introduction of safeguard measures required a sharp, significant and recent increase in imports that caused material injury to the local market, or threatened to cause material harm.

SPC Ardmona said the appreciation of the Australian dollar had led to imports becoming cheaper and the market share of domestic producers declining significantly. Further, there had been a decrease in fruit bought from domestic growers.

But evidence presented showed, in fact, there had been a drop in imports in most instances and where there had been an increase, it was not significant. The commission also found no causal link between the losses industry suffered and imports.

SPC Ardmona simultaneously launched an antidumping application against South African canned peaches. Antidumping measures are introduced when the price of a product produced in one country, but sold in another, is less than the price at which local producers produce and sell.

Mr Geldenhuys said Australian Antidumping Commission officials visited South African canners and found no evidence of dumping. It recommended the termination of the investigation.

The visit was to verify the information supplied by canners who opposed the dumping application brought by SPC Ardmona. The commission’s final report is expected early next year.