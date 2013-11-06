SA canned-fruit producers win first round in battle against Aussie rival

SOUTH African canned-fruit producers have won the first round in the battle against an Australian producer who brought applications for safeguard measures and antidumping duties against them.

The Australian authorities responsible for the investigations have found no grounds for the implementation of provisional safeguard duties on canned-fruit producers or antidumping duties on canned peaches from South Africa during their preliminary investigations. Affected parties still have time to submit supplementary information before the authorities make their final recommendations.

Australia earlier this year sought a total ban on all canned-fruit products produced abroad.

The move would have hit South Africa’s fruit industry hard since it supplies 40% of the total processed fruit market in that country.

Australia is South Africa’s fourth-largest market for canned peaches.

The ban is being sought as a safeguard measure to protect the local Australian industry.

South Africa’s producers as well as the Department of Trade and Industry opposed the total ban, and have made submissions to the Australian investigating authority dealing with safeguards.

Rian Geldenhuys, an international trade and commercial lawyer with Trade Law Chambers, said on Wednesday that although the commission’s findings are not final, the outlook remains positive for South African producers.

The World Trade Organisation defines safeguard measures as "emergency" actions with respect to increased imports where the increase has caused or threatens to cause serious injury to the importing country’s domestic industry.

Antidumping measures are introduced where the price of a product produced in one country, but sold in another country, is less than the price at which the local producers produce and sell.