Skills development vital for NDP’s success, says engineering industry body

THE metals and engineering industries will play an important role in government’s National Development Plan (NDP) and infrastructure programme, says Kaizer Nyatsumba, the newly appointed executive director of the Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of South Africa (Seifsa)

However, Mr Nyatsumba said achieving the skills required for the NDP and infrastructure programme would be "critical" for the industries, which suffered from a shortage of artisan skills in particular. Construction sector analysts have said a lack of skills in the industry is one of the sector’s major challenges.

Mr Nyatsumba was appointed to the position with effect from November 1. Previous positions he has held include vice-president of corporate affairs and shared services at PetroSA and group GM of corporate affairs, marketing and black economic empowerment at Sasol, among others.

Seifsa represents 28 independent employer bodies in the metal and engineering industries, with a combined membership of 2,224 companies that employ 174,257 people.

Mr Nyatsumba said economic development in any country hinged on "a robust metals and engineering industry". He said the NDP "is one that we consider to be very important for South Africa’s continued growth and development, and the metals and engineering sector will play a critical role in that regard".

Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said in October the NDP would provide a strong platform for collaborative partnerships across society as well as for the transition to a faster-growing and more inclusive economy. Mr Nyatsumba said business needed to thrive in South Africa in order to drive growth, and said "generally, business wants a situation where there can be a meaningful partnership between business, government and labour".

There needed to be a high level of stability and economic policy certainty "so that everybody knows what the rules of the game are and everybody works in a manner that indicates that they are partners interested in seeing the country growing economically".

Mr Nyatsumba said while the government’s infrastructure plan was expected to be a big boost for the metal and engineering industries, a lack of skills could be a "handicap" to the infrastructure roll out. "In partnership with government and labour, we need to make sure that we train more artisans," he said.

Last week, Public Enterprises Minister Malusi Gigaba launched the official intake of 1,000 additional artisan learners to be trained at six Transnet Engineering facilities across the country.

During his 2013 budget vote speech, Mr Gigaba said state-owned companies would take in young people from across the country for training in several scarce and critical skills such as artisans, engineering and technicians.

Beyond South Africa, Mr Nyatsumba said the rest of Africa was becoming increasingly important for Seifsa’s members, who were looking to establish strong bases locally from which to expand into Africa.