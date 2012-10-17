Toyota factory halts production due to strike at supplier

PRODUCTION ground to a halt at Toyota’s Durban factory on Wednesday for the second time in three weeks, the company confirmed, as a strike at a key component supplier affected its supply chain.

Toyota spokesman Leo Kok said the stoppage would cost Toyota South Africa Motors about 700 vehicles a day.

"I can confirm that our plant stopped operating during the morning," Mr Kok said.

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) confirmed in a release on Wednesday morning that workers from Durban-based Toyota Boshoku, which makes seats and other interior trim for Toyota, would embark on "protected and indefinite strike action" after being given permission by the Durban Labour Court to go ahead late on Tuesday.

Despite its name, Toyota Boshoku is not a part of Toyota SA Motors or Toyota Motor Corporation.

The union said workers at the factory were "demanding a retention bonus of R1,500 for all workers in the plant".

It added: "This demand is informed by the employer’s uncalculated move of giving a retention bonus of R1,500 to a particular section of workers, outside the agreed collective bargaining agreement reached between the union and the employer."

Toyota Boshoku department manager Steve van der Ham said on Wednesday morning that workers had failed to return to work after a tea break at 9.30am.

"No production is taking place," he said.

"We supply in sequence to Toyota," he said, adding that the company "delivers every half an hour for the Hilux".

Toyota Boshoku spokeswoman Charmaine Lottering, who said the company’s executives and Numsa representatives had been in meetings all day, confirmed that the dispute was regarding "a retention allowance paid to some skilled artisans".

She denied that remunerations had been poorly managed.

The Toyota Boshuku strike is bad news for Toyota SA Motors, which endured an illegal strike two weeks ago that saw its line stopped for a full week, costing the company 2,428 vehicles, including at its assembly operation.

Mr Kok said Toyota would lose 700 cars a day as long as the strike continued. However, this does no take into account the fact that Toyota was operating at a catch-up capacity with the use of overtime and weekend operations to make up for the vehicles the company lost in the earlier strike.