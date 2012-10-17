SA’s ‘exports to Africa rising’ to offset faltering European trade

SOUTH Africa’s declining exports to Europe as a result of the continuing eurozone crisis were being substituted by increased exports to African countries, said Coface South Africa CEO Garth de Klerk on Wednesday.

Analysts say the economic slowdown in Europe — one of South Africa’s biggest export destinations — has led to a decline in exports and a widening trade deficit, which puts pressure on the rand and is not supportive of a cut in interest rates.

The high debt levels in European countries meant there was "no short-term solution to the eurozone crisis", adding that even Asian markets had come under pressure, Mr de Klerk said at a Coface South Africa regional and country risk conference in Johannesburg.

As a result, between 2008 and 2016, South African exports to Europe would "dramatically decrease", and while trade with Asia would improve, exports to other African countries would see the highest growth — replacing much of the declines in European trade.

Only one African country (Zimbabwe) made it on to South Africa’s top 10 export destination list in 2008, but this would increase to four by 2016, with the inclusion of Mozambique, Angola and Zambia, Mr de Klerk said.

Charles Brewer, MD of logistics company DHL Express for sub-Saharan Africa, said on Wednesday the company’s shipment statistics and recent International Monetary Fund’s (IMF’s) research highlighted the fact that moves by many African countries to diversify their trading partners was paying dividends.

"Since 2001, South Africa and many other African countries have seen a significant shift in trading partners. Our dependency on Europe has been reduced, while trade with Asia as well as intra-Africa has picked up significantly. This is proving to be extremely positive in light of the economic pressure Europe is currently experiencing," Mr Brewer said.

According to DHL Express, the company’s shipment numbers and the IMF figures revealed an "extremely positive" economic outlook for Africa, and to an extent, South Africa.

The data highlighted that Africa was proving to be "less susceptible than other regions to the peaks and troughs in the global economy", as it increasingly looked to diversify its trading partners.

The IMF’s Regional Economic Outlook for sub-Saharan Africa report says economic activity in the region is projected to expand by about 5.5% in 2012, better than other major regions besides Asia.