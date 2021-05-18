Telkom shares soar on earnings expectations
The fixed-line operator expects full-year earnings to end-March to have more than doubled
18 May 2021 - 12:59
UPDATED 18 May 2021 - 18:02
Shares in Telkom, which is working to transform its business into a modern telecoms outfit, shot up more than on Tuesday as the company said it expects to report earnings for the full-year to end-March 2021 to have more than doubled.
The partially state-owned group said reported basic earnings per share are expected to be between 484.4c and 496.5c, an increase of 300%-310% compared to the prior year’s 121.1c. ..
