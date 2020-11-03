Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Telkom cost cuts pay off as shares jump most in a single day

Half-year earnings likely grew by almost a quarter as the company shoots past Cell C as the third-largest mobile operator

03 November 2020 - 11:39 Mudiwa Gavaza
Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIEW SEBEKO
A tight check on costs is poised to pay off for Telkom as the telecoms operator flagged higher earnings in the middle of the deepest economic downturns in generations.  

Shares in Telkom, which is 40% owned by the government, logged their biggest one-day gain on Tuesday after the fixed-line operator said half-year earnings likely grew by almost a quarter as the aggressive cost-cutting push helped offset a barely growing topline.

Telkom has been been slashing expenses across the group as part of its broader transformation journey from being a primarily fixed-line phone operator to becoming a modern telecoms player, and to cope to with falling demand during the pandemic.  

The company, which has shot past Cell C as the third-largest mobile operator, said headline earnings per share (HEPS) is likely to be between 15% and 25% higher in the six months to end-September.   

Telkom said revenue was flat during the period, suggesting that the bottom line growth came from cost cuts in the 2020 financial year. It took R1.2bn once-off costs related to the restructuring programme during the period.    

Shares in the company closed 17.5% higher in afternoon trade on Tuesday at R29.95, their biggest one-day gain, giving the company a R15.31bn market value. Sector peers Vodacom and MTN were also up 1.1% and 4.44%, respectively on the day.  

IG Markets senior analyst Shaun Murison said: “Telkom’s significant outperformance of the broader market shows investor favour at the update. Strong double-digit earnings gains in a market where growth has been anaemic is encouraging to investors.”

The Covid-19 pandemic has presented difficult dynamics for the telecoms sector, which may have to grapple with bad debts as industries bleed jobs and companies go out of business even with the sector’s services being more essential than ever.

gavazam@businesslive.co.za

