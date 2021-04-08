Prosus to use Tencent proceeds for new acquisitions and stock
The subsidiary of Naspers targets Norwegian e-grocery business Oda and Indian health-care platform API Holdings investments
08 April 2021 - 10:17
UPDATED 08 April 2021 - 20:01
Naspers’s international internet arm Prosus will use proceeds from the recent partial sale of its stake in Chinese internet firm Tencent for $14.6bn (R211bn), to fund new acquisitions and invest in its own stock. The group is expanding into new areas and working to narrow its valuation gap.
On Thursday, Naspers said it had completed a transaction to reduce its stake in Tencent from about 30.9% to 28.9%...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now