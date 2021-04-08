Companies / Telecoms & Technology Prosus to use Tencent proceeds for new acquisitions and buying own stock The subsidiary of JSE giant Naspers aims to eventually sell up to 191-million shares in the Chinese internet firm BL PREMIUM

Naspers’s international internet arm Prosus will use proceeds from the recent partial sale of its stake in Chinese internet firm Tencent for $14.6bn (R211bn), to fund new acquisitions and invest in its own stock, while working to narrow its valuation gap.

On Thursday, the group said it had completed a transaction to reduce its stake from about 30.9% to 28.9%...