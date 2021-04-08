Prosus to use Tencent proceeds for new acquisitions and buying own stock
The subsidiary of JSE giant Naspers aims to eventually sell up to 191-million shares in the Chinese internet firm
08 April 2021 - 10:17
UPDATED 08 April 2021 - 14:42
Naspers’s international internet arm Prosus will use proceeds from the recent partial sale of its stake in Chinese internet firm Tencent for $14.6bn (R211bn), to fund new acquisitions and invest in its own stock, while working to narrow its valuation gap.
On Thursday, the group said it had completed a transaction to reduce its stake from about 30.9% to 28.9%...
