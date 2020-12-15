Companies / Telecoms & Technology Jasco looking to cut debt by mid-2021 by selling assets The technology group suffered an annual loss of more than twice its current R39m market value to end-June 2020 BL PREMIUM

Technology group Jasco Electronics, is looking to cut its debt in half by end-June 2021, Pete da Silva, the company’s interim CEO has said.

This comes as the group, which suffered an annual loss of more than twice its current R39m market value to end-June 2020, said it’s looking to sell off assets and further cut costs after telecoms firms cut back on their infrastructure spending due to Covid-19...