Fintech separation expected by early 2022, MTN says
Robust demand for data and digital services during Covid-19 has helped offset the effects of new regulations in Nigeria restricting SIM activations
05 May 2021 - 08:36
UPDATED 05 May 2021 - 14:46
MTN, Africa’s largest mobile operator, says it is well on its way to separating out its fintech business — estimated to be worth more than R70bn — by early 2022.
As voice revenues fall and margins shrink in mobile data services, MTN has been on a mission to grow new lines of business. Like other mobile network operators in the rest of Africa, including Vodacom, the group has turned to financial services centred on mobile payments to drive growth...
