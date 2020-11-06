Companies / Telecoms & Technology Didata says Andile Ngcaba was paid more than R500m and he should have addressed any alleged racism Dimension Data and former chair Andile Ngcaba have been at loggerheads for at least three years BL PREMIUM

Dimension Data (Didata) says its former chair — who is suing the company for as much as R270m alleging racial discrimination and violation of an equal pay undertaking — was paid in excess of R500m during his time at the company, making him one of the highest paid executives in the Middle East and Africa region.

Didata and Andile Ngcaba have been at loggerheads for at least three years after the former chair accused one of the biggest names in SA’s IT industry of breaching an equal pay agreement, and of racial discrimination.