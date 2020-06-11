AEEI warns of accounting errors as trust in audits wane

African Equity Empowerment Investments (AEEI), the parent company of Ayo Technology, said on Thursday that it has identified accounting errors in the subsidiary’s prior financial results.

AEEI said the errors were in its interim results to end February 2018, as well as the same period in 2019, saying in a trading update that it will go into detail when it releases results on June 15.

SA’s accounting firms have come under sharp scrutiny over the years, with the industry marred by a slew of some of the country’s biggest accounting scandals, including retailer Steinhoff and, most recently, agri-processing company Tongaat Hullet.

Public trust in the auditing industry has also waned after global auditing firm KPMG came under the spotlight after its involvement with controversial Gupta-linked companies.

According to the AEEI’s latest integrated report, advisory services provider BDO is the company’s external auditors. Attempts to reach both AEEI and BDO were unsuccessful.

Headline earnings per share for the six months to end-February 2020 are expected to be between 20% and 40% lower for AEEI than the prior comparative period, which has been restated.

Shares in the company closed trade on Thursday unchanged at 79c, having fallen 60.5% over the past 12 months.

Update: June 11 2020

This article has been updated with new information throughout.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

thukwanan@businesslive.co.za