AEEI warns of accounting errors as trust in audits wane

The group’s subsidiary, Ayo Technology, had accounting errors in its interim results for 2018 and 2019

11 June 2020 - 11:47 karl gernetzky and Ntando Thukwana
UPDATED 11 June 2020 - 18:29
Picture: 123RF/GONGZ STUDIO
Picture: 123RF/GONGZ STUDIO

African Equity Empowerment Investments (AEEI), the parent company of Ayo Technology, said on Thursday that it has identified accounting errors in the subsidiary’s prior financial results.

AEEI said the errors were in its interim results to end February 2018, as well as the same period in 2019, saying in a trading update that it will go into detail when it releases results on June 15.

SA’s accounting firms have come under sharp scrutiny over the years, with the industry marred by a slew of some of the country’s biggest accounting scandals, including retailer Steinhoff and, most recently, agri-processing company Tongaat Hullet.

Public trust in the auditing industry has also waned after global auditing firm KPMG came under the spotlight after its involvement with controversial Gupta-linked companies.

According to the AEEI’s latest integrated report, advisory services provider BDO is the company’s external auditors. Attempts to reach both AEEI and BDO were unsuccessful.

Headline earnings per share for the six months to end-February 2020 are expected to be between 20% and 40% lower for AEEI than the prior comparative period, which has been restated.

Shares in the company closed trade on Thursday unchanged at 79c, having fallen 60.5% over the past 12 months.

Update: June 11 2020 
This article has been updated with new information throughout.

Iqbal Survé’s annus horribilis

Eroding share price values, a commission of inquiry, a billion-rand claim ... in all, 2019 is shaping up to be a bad year for Sekunjalo’s Iqbal Survé
7 months ago

Iqbal Survé goes to war with FSCA after raid on his headquarters

Sekunjalo intends to challenge an FSCA warrant that allowed it to search the company's offices and those of African Equity Empowerment Investment
7 months ago

What next for the PIC?

There’s a general sense that the PIC commission did a good job – but that this should mark the beginning of a broader process of reform
9 months ago

Ayo Technology: a good investment? Us?

Self-serving arguments and attempts to deflect blame make up the bulk of Ayo’s response to the legal action launched by the PIC, which pumped R4.3bn ...
9 months ago

Matjila was happy with the high Ayo valuation when at the PIC

The PIC paid R43 per share to acquire a 29% stake in Ayo Technologies, valuing the company at R14.8bn, despite it only having assets of R292m
10 months ago

