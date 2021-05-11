Adapt IT CEO denies hand in assault claims amid buyout concern
Sbu Shabalala says accusations he hired people to assault his estranged-wife’s partner are without merit
11 May 2021 - 11:42
UPDATED 11 May 2021 - 19:00
Sbu Shabalala, the founder and CEO of technology group Adapt IT — the subject of two takeover bids valuing the firm at R1bn — has denied allegations he hired thugs to beat up his estranged wife’s partner, but will take leave to deal with his personal battles through the courts.
The shares of the firm, which started trading on the main board of the JSE in 2008, fell as much as 13.14% on Monday, the stock’s worst day in more than a year, amid the allegations surrounding Shabalala’s marriage at the weekend...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now