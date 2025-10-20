Optasia aims for R8bn in JSE flotation
The final pricing will be determined after the bookbuild, based on demand within the range
20 October 2025 - 16:02
Optasia, the company aiming for the largest stock market flotation of a fintech group on the JSE, has indicated a sale of shares that could be worth as much as R8bn.
On Monday, the Dubai-founded group announced the offer price range for the initial public offering (IPO) at R15.50 to R19.00 per share. Up to 419.8-million shares will be made available, representing 30.4% of its issued share capital...
